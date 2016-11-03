(Sent once a week, every Thursday)
Revenue and Data Management
Mobile and Technology
Feb 22, 2017 to Feb 23, 2017
Atlanta
Apr 24, 2017 to Apr 25, 2017
San Francisco
May 3, 2017 to May 4, 2017
London
Distribution strategy is a tricky business but throughout...
Hotels may hate the wholesalers but that is not stopping...
Richard Lewis, Former CEO of Best Western, discusses...
Yes, a growing number of business travellers may be turning...
Skyscanner strategy, Pokemon madness, apps, maps, APIs, bus...
Amanda Richardson, VP of Product, HotelTonight, speaks on...
Revenue and data management is something that is growing in...
Price may be important for consumers but that doesn’t...
Toma Bedolla, CEO, TravelShark talks about ways to hold on...
As many people prepare to board planes in a week that an...
With increasing numbers of consumers buying ad-blocking...
Max Starkov, CEO, HeBS Digital explores whether travel...
The vacation rental business is currently worth $100bn but Airbnb is reportedly still not profitable, and the competition is growing. Sally White reports
Gerardo Garcia, VP eCommerce, Palace Resorts shares how to...
Fabrice Otano, Chief Data Officer, AccorHotels
Mac Joseph, Senior Manager, Social Media Marketing,...
Nov 3, 2016
Source: PixabayBoeing has...
Sep 22, 2016
The dust has now cleared on Britain's vote to leave the EU but plenty of uncertainty and heated debate remains ongoing. Not least of which is the lack of clarity from Westminster. It is frankly...
Sep 6, 2016
The entry deadline for the Awards, which Terry Jones, Executive Chairman Wayblazer and Founding Chairman Kayak.com, has recently joined as a judge, is this Friday September 9th.The travel...
