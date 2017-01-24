(Sent once a week, every Thursday)
Subscribe
Close log in window
Distribution Strategies
Revenue and Data Management
Feb 22, 2017 to Feb 23, 2017
Atlanta
Apr 24, 2017 to Apr 25, 2017
San Francisco
May 3, 2017 to May 4, 2017
London
Pamela Whitby rounds up what the travel industry is...
Distribution strategy is a tricky business but throughout...
Scott Bacon, VP BD, Miles Hospitality
Pamela Whitby caught up with Lonely Planet’s chief...
The future may be mobile but there is still work to do and...
Tenaiya Brookfield, Director of E-Commerce, Archipelago...
Airbnb might be coming under growing pressure in major...
By doubling their footprint, Taj Hotels and Shangri-La are...
Joerg Esser, Group Complementary Director, Thomas Cook |...
In 2016, it was millennials this and milliennials that but...
The global rail market is estimated to be worth $300...
Baldev Dhir, Head of eMarketing, Distribution & Brand...
Best known as the backbone behind the bitcoin cryptocurrency, blockchain technology holds some promise of disruption to the travel industry - but not yet. Andrew Hennigan reports
Alexandra Naintré, Global Brand Marketing Director at...
Damon Tassone, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue...
Danny Kim, Analyst Travel APAC, Google - George Guo,...
Jan 24, 2017
EyeforTravel Infographic and Survey Report: Marketing and Mobile Strategies to Engage the Connected Traveller’.Find out why 74% of the respondents picked mobile investment...
Jan 19, 2017
Does your travel company have what it takes to succeed in travel? Is your app or product a key weapon in your battle to win and engage travel consumers? New travel brands will find out as...
Jan 10, 2017
Data is the driving force...
© EyeforTravel Ltd | Terms & Conditions | +44 (0) 207 375 7500 | nikhil@eyefortravel.com | Contact Us | About Us
EyeforTravel Limited, a registered company in England and Wales - Registered Number 06286442. 7-9 Fashion Street, London, E1 6PX, UK