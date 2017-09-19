The luxury traveller already vastly outspends the average consumer and this gap is set to widen as the luxury travel market grows faster than the wider travel market. Get acquainted with these big-spenders through this in-depth report.

The luxury hospitality market has doubled since the recession and in 2017 the overall luxury travel market is bouncing back from a slowdown in 2016. In the long-term it is set to expand at a faster rate than the overall travel market as wealth at the top accumulates and high-income consumers switch spending from physical goods to experiences. Increasingly financial capital is being converted into cultural capital. This detailed report looks at the state of the overall market currently and breaks down individual country markets, luxury consumer behaviors and spending patterns, and gives you the major trends to look out for.

Become a member of EyeforTravel On Demand now and access the full report, which includes:

· Country analysis of the major luxury travel markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, covering both developed and emerging economies.

· Unique proprietary data based on more than 2,000 luxury travel consumers.

· Behavioral analysis of luxury travellers, including lead times, device usage, booking patterns, and spending habits.

· Major trends and developments in the luxury travel market.

· Data taken and analysed from nearly 100 different sources.

Already the luxury traveller spends more than six times as much as the average consumer per annum and the conditions are right for luxury travel spending to experience a global boom. Key markets are improving in 2017 and high-end consumers everywhere are putting more store in the value of leisure travel. Become an EyeforTravel On Demand member and understand this critical consumer segment now.

The report features outlooks for the following luxury travel markets:

· China

· The US

· Western Europe

· Emerging Europe

· Russia

· Japan

· Australia

· South Korea

· India

· Brazil

· Canada