Distribution strategy is a tricky business but throughout this past year, we’ve endeavoured to find answers to the tough questions

Maybe you do, but maybe you don’t know that EyeforTravel.com does not aim to report on daily news in the travel industry. Instead we aim to spot broader trends and bring you the inside track from our industry led conferences as well as regular interviews with both speakers an delegates from across the travel industry. Below are the top five, most-read stories from the travel distrubution section in 2016. We hope these will entice you back in the New Year.

1. Hotels and the dirty battle of distribution

In May, we took a look at how the decision of the big chains to introduce club rates was playing out, which involved taking a look too at how some of the OTAs were responding. The piece investigates some of the ways that hotels’ best available rates were being undercut and investigates some of the ways to address this challenge. Views from

2. Why Red Lion-Expedia-Marriott raises some curious questions

A few months later, in September, a smaller chain – Red Lion – made a controversial decision to hand over its loyalty programme to Expedia in what was described as a win-win for both organisations. The move by Expedia into this space was surely an indication that the move by the big chains to introduce club rates was hitting its business. Hence, the move to look for revenues elsewhere… Have other mid-sized chains followed in Red Lion’s footsteps? At an Expedia press conference in September, executives weren’t saying. We’ll keep you posted.

3. Expedia vs Airbnb vs NYC

Though only published in November, this story proved a popular one. Maybe it was the big names in the headline that piqued readers’ interest but maybe it was an interesting view from Bill Beckler, co-founder of AlltheRooms.com that the presence hostels was the harbinger of distribution. Will 2017 see Airbnb become more open to being a distribution platform for hotels in places like New York City, and more hotels stepping in to manage vacation rental businesses? Watch this space.

4. OTAs vs hotels: why 'an old and tired story' keeps running

Mark Molinari, Corporate VP RM, Las Vegas Sands, Dan Wacksman, Senior Vice President, Global Distribution, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, Lori Weiman, CEO and co-founder, The Search Monitor are among the executives sharing views on how to manage those tricky distribution relationships.

5. Cabify - another blow for Uber

Who'd have thought there was room left for more in the ride-hauling market!? This is the question posed by freelance analyst Sally White in a story that takes a closer look at Uber’s emerging competition. Spain’s Cabify and its expansion into Latin America is given special attention, as well as how it is working to keep drivers onside – something that Uber has been criticised for.