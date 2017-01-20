This study of real-world travel purchases, alongside detailed behavioural data, will help you to understand the steps consumers go through to arrive at their final bookings

EyeforTravel and Jumpshot tracked more than a quarter of a million travel purchasers across five countries through clickstream data and consumer surveys to build a detailed picture of the traveller’s path to purchase.

The white paper detail the how, where and why of the decisions people make before they book and what travel brands should be doing to capture market share. Download the Understanding the Global Path to Purchase White Paper to find out:

· What devices are used in each stage of the travel journey

· The sites travel consumers visit before they book on hotel, airline and OTA websites

· Who is winning the customer’s money and loyalty

· How to create an omnichannel strategy

· What the future of travel distribution holds.