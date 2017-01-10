An overview of the best gathering of data professionals in Europe, taken straight from the 2016 Smart Travel Data Summit

EyeforTravel's Smart Travel Data Summit, held in November 2016 in Amsterdam, brought together the continent's top data analysts and scientists to discuss how the industry could better improve its approach to gathering, deploying, and using the vast amounts of information being created in the Digital Age. Topics covered in the report include:

Improving organizational approaches to data;

How to ensure data quality and find genuine trends amongst the noise;

The latest revenue management advances;

Data-driven product development;

Personalization and customer modelling.

To see every presentation and speech made at the conference through our database of videos and slide shows click here.