Join App Annie, Trainline, Haethrow & Eye4Travel as they discuss how travel companies can use mobile to elevate their status to become the must-have travel companion.

Speakers:

Aurelie Genet, Head of Mobile Marketing, The Trainline.com

Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, ‎ Heathrow Airport

Paul Barnes, Territory Director, Northern Europe & Middle East, App Annie

Tim Gunstone, Managing Director, EyeforTravel

This webinar will answer the following questions: