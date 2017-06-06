By Jun 6, 2017 on
Join App Annie, Trainline, Haethrow & Eye4Travel as they discuss how travel companies can use mobile to elevate their status to become the must-have travel companion.
Speakers:
- Aurelie Genet, Head of Mobile Marketing, The Trainline.com
- Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, Heathrow Airport
- Paul Barnes, Territory Director, Northern Europe & Middle East, App Annie
- Tim Gunstone, Managing Director, EyeforTravel
This webinar will answer the following questions:
- What is the industry best practice for App creation
- Which are the must-track metrics to ensure an app is engaging your customer
- Apps that sell v Apps that drive lifetime value – where do you spend your money –
- What is the future for travel apps
Upcoming Webinar URL:
Date:
Monday, July 3, 2017