It’s grown to become a juggernaut of the online travel world, dominating the US market and generating more gross bookings than any other company but can it keep its place? Part of a series looking at the largest players in online travel, get the report now and see what the future has in store …

Expedia now controls more than half of the US OTA market and is a global player generating more than $70 billion in gross bookings per year. However, it is not standing still, making three acquisitions in 2017 and seeing newer brands trivago and HomeAway power ahead.

Can they keep up their recent pace of growth though? Challenges abound, from travel suppliers looking to drive direct bookings, the powerful foe of Priceline, tech giants eyeing the travel scene, and regional competitors who will make international expansion problematic.

To find out how Expedia is performing and what the future might have in store we have put together this detailed report, which you can get by becoming a member of EyeforTravel On Demand now, allowing you to access the full report, which includes: